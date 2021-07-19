Hey, don’t use cleaners containing hydrogen peroxide on your Apple products

In a new support document, Apple added cleaners containing hydrogen peroxide to the list of those not to use on your Mac, iPad, iPhone, iPod, display, and/or peripheral devices.

Apple products are made with a variety of materials, and each material might have specific cleaning requirements. To get started, here are some tips that apply to all products:

• Use only a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items.

• Avoid excessive wiping, which might cause damage.

• Unplug all external power sources, devices, and cables.

• Keep liquids away from the product, unless otherwise noted for specific products.

• Don’t get moisture into any openings.

• Don’t use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives.

• Don’t spray cleaners directly onto the item.

Is it OK to use a disinfectant on my Apple product?

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don’t use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces.

When cleaning the outside of your MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air, first shut down your computer and unplug the power adapter. Then use a damp, soft, lint-free cloth to clean the computer’s exterior. Avoid getting moisture in any openings. Do not spray liquid directly on the computer. Don’t use aerosol sprays, solvents, abrasives, or cleaners containing hydrogen peroxide that might damage the finish.

To clean the screen on your MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air, first shut down the computer and unplug the power adapter. Dampen a soft, lint-free cloth with water only, then use it to clean the computer’s screen.

MacDailyNews Note: For more detailed instructions for individual Apple devices and peripherals, click or tap here.