Apple iPhone photo helps Georgia mom discover her baby’s rare cancer

A photo taken on a Georgia mother’s Apple iPhone saved her baby’s life. Josie Rock, a 41-year-old parent of three from Gainesville, discovered that her 3-month-old son, Asher, had a rare form of cancer when after snapping a picture of him.

Jeanette Settembre for Fox News:

She said the flash accidentally went off exposing an abnormality in her son’s right eye. “I was just taking pictures of him and the lighting happened to change in our room, the flash caught the reflection and his eye was glowing white,” Rock told FOX News Tuesday.

Rock, a labor and delivery nurse, recalled learning about retinoblastoma – a type of eye cancer that begins in the back of the eye and is most common in children. Tumors in the eye can be detected in photo flashes as white when the tumor covers what would typically be a red-colored reflection of the retina. “I knew right then and there that Asher had cancer. It was chilling to say the least. He was just a baby,” Rock said.

Asher has undergone 54 exams to date and is still being treated. “I have never known a stronger kid,” Rock said. “He’s so positive – he’s not a complainer – he finds the joy in everything we do.”