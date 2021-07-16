Apple celebrates season two premiere of global hit comedy ‘Ted Lasso’

Ahead of the highly anticipated season two premiere of “Ted Lasso,” which recently made history as the most Emmy Award-nominated freshman comedy series, Apple today celebrated the beloved hit series with a special premiere event at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

MacDailyNews Note: Sudeikis wore a shirt with the names “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo.” Those are the first names of the three black players – Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka – who were racially abused online after missing penalty kicks for England in tie-break shootout against Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

The cast and creators of the award-winning, 20-time Emmy Award-nominated series attended the event, including Jason Sudeikis (who stars as Ted Lasso; and is also the series’ creator and executive producer), Hannah Waddingham (stars as Rebecca), Brendon Hunt (stars as Coach Beard; series executive producer), Juno Temple (stars as Keeley), Jeremy Swift (stars as Higgins), Brett Goldstein (stars as Roy Kent; series writer), Cristo Fernandez (stars as Dani Rojas), creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and more.

“Ted Lasso” season two will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23, with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. The first season of “Ted Lasso” is available to stream on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Since its launch on Apple TV+ in August 2020, “Ted Lasso” has been recognized with global accolades that include 20 Emmy Award nominations, making it the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever; a Peabody Award; the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series; and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category. The series also triumphed at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, sweeping every category for which it was nominated and securing wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress for Waddingham. In addition, the series has picked up two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guilds and critics groups. “Ted Lasso” is also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year and has regularly appeared on television critics’ “Best of 2020” lists.

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team – despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination – and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast in season two as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 117 wins and 471 awards nominations.

MacDailyNews Take: Can’t wait to start season two of Ted Lasso!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.