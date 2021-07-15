Apple slips to No. 3 in worldwide smartphone shipments with 14% market share

In Q2 2021, according to Canalys estimates, global smartphone shipments increased 12%. Samsung was the leading vendor with a 19% share of smartphones shipped. Xiaomi took second place for the first time ever, with a 17% share. Apple was third, with 14%, while Vivo and Oppo maintained strong growth momentum to complete the top five.

“Xiaomi is growing its overseas business rapidly,” said Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton in a statement. “For example, its shipments increased more than 300% in Latin America, 150% Africa and 50% in Western Europe. And as it grows, it evolves. It is now transforming its business model from challenger to incumbent, with initiatives such as channel partner consolidation and more careful management of older stock in the open market. It is still largely skewed toward the mass market, however, and compared with Samsung and Apple, its average selling price is around 40% and 75% cheaper respectively. So a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices, such as the Mi 11 Ultra. But it will be a tough battle, with Oppo and Vivo sharing the same objective, and both willing to spend big on above-the-line marketing to build their brands in a way that Xiaomi is not. All vendors are fighting hard to secure component supply amid global shortages, but Xiaomi already has its sights set on the next prize: displacing Samsung to become the world’s largest vendor.”

Worldwide smartphone shipments and growth – Canalys Preliminary* Smartphone Market Pulse: Q2 2021

MacDailyNews Take: “Exhibit A” for Apple to trot out to the easel in “antitrust” farces worldwide.