I’ll never wear an Apple Watch… Oh, wait!

6 Comments

AppleInsider‘s Mike Wuerthele is a self-described “reluctant Apple Watch wearer” who’s been, and continues to be, converted. Currently stranded 800 miles from home, he explains how his Apple Watch helps him.

Apple Watch Series 6 with the distinct Braided Solo Loop and blue aluminum case.
Apple Watch Series 6 with the distinct Braided Solo Loop and blue aluminum case.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

When you’re stuck 800 miles away from your house, it turns out that you can get pretty good stress-impacted data collection if your Apple Watch is monitoring your health.

Earlier in July, I took some time off to deal with a family member’s ongoing health challenges. All told, that went well until a young driver decided that since he missed his turn, he would zoom over three lanes to try and make it last-minute.

He might have made it — if my moving car wasn’t in the way. But, instead, we both came to a sudden, involuntary, stop. Obviously, the fall detection feature of the Apple Watch that I recently put on full-time wasn’t the first thing to alert me to the accident…

I am still 800 miles from home, with all that entails from a routine, sleep, and dietary standpoint. Beyond the obvious and automatic health monitoring that the Apple Watch provides, its presence alone on my wrist makes me more mindful about what’s going on as a whole…

MacDailyNews Take: As Apple Watch users every day since Day One (April 24, 2015), we can tell non-AW users: Resistance is futile. Once you wear a properly set up Apple Watch and see everything it can do, you never want your wrist to be without it.

6 Comments

  2. Meh, I’ve had it since day 1. It’s pretty much a useless boat anchor that needs it’s mommy charger twice a day.

    My hope is at SOME point it will do a) something more useful than be a digital cancer aka notifications relay, b) more useful than tell the time and act as a stop watch, and c) use all my aggregated health information to actually provide some useful insight.

    To be fair, for a few people with heart issues, it’s already proven to be a literal life saver, and for that, many kudos and I hope there is more progression into those health insights.

    But as piece of tech to help around on an average day, it’s a big turd on my wrist.

    Reply

  3. I mostly use it to track my running 🏃🏻 I use the excellent Strava app (Nike app became unusably bad). I don’t feel compelled (currently) to wear it all the time. I found the activity monitoring features to be annoying and turned most of them OFF, as well as most notifications.

    It’s an older Series 3 Watch (GPS-only smaller size). I’m glad Apple still sells it as new; makes me think it’ll be supported with latest updates longer. I also like unlocking my Mac automatically while wearing and Camera Remote for my iPhone’s camera when needed. And it’s even useful to tell me the time/date! For a lot of people, Series 3 (and its significantly lower cost) is ideal. The fancy sensors for health monitoring are not necessary for me (maybe later).

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,