I’ll never wear an Apple Watch… Oh, wait!

AppleInsider‘s Mike Wuerthele is a self-described “reluctant Apple Watch wearer” who’s been, and continues to be, converted. Currently stranded 800 miles from home, he explains how his Apple Watch helps him.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

When you’re stuck 800 miles away from your house, it turns out that you can get pretty good stress-impacted data collection if your Apple Watch is monitoring your health.

Earlier in July, I took some time off to deal with a family member’s ongoing health challenges. All told, that went well until a young driver decided that since he missed his turn, he would zoom over three lanes to try and make it last-minute.

He might have made it — if my moving car wasn’t in the way. But, instead, we both came to a sudden, involuntary, stop. Obviously, the fall detection feature of the Apple Watch that I recently put on full-time wasn’t the first thing to alert me to the accident…

I am still 800 miles from home, with all that entails from a routine, sleep, and dietary standpoint. Beyond the obvious and automatic health monitoring that the Apple Watch provides, its presence alone on my wrist makes me more mindful about what’s going on as a whole…