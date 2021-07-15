Brendan Hunt is still surprised Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ is so popular

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series was developed by Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly.

Sarah Bahr for The New York Times:

The series’s 20 total nominations broke the record for the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmys history…

In a phone call from his home in Los Angeles, Hunt discussed the show’s surprising success and his favorite “Ted Lasso” reference from the real world of sports.

What has been the most surprising thing about the show’s reception?

How much of it there is! We never anticipated this at all. We thought the show would be decent, because we had a pretty good writer’s room, and we had a good time writing it. And once we were shooting it, it was like, “Oh, this cast is pretty good, actually.” But this groundswell, and the fact that people don’t just laugh at it, but it means a lot to them — hoo boy. None of that was foreseen.

“Ted Lasso” references have started appearing in sports culture — Alex Morgan did a Lasso dance on the field not long ago… What’s your favorite example?

The Alex Morgan dance for sure, because that’s really going the extra mile. Someone sent it to me, and I didn’t even recognize it at first, but I was like, [in a high-pitched voice], “Oh my Gooood!”