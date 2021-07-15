What’s new in Apple’s iOS 15 beta 3

Apple continues to progress toward the release of iOS 15. In the third developer beta, Apple delivered a number of tweaks and refinements to new and existing features.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Safari is getting a big overhaul across the board in Apple’s new updates. On iPhone, some changes have been fairly controversial. With beta 3, Apple has added some new polish. If you long-hold on the smart universal search bar in Safari you now can use the contextual menu to reload a page. This was previously hidden or required users to pull down to refresh.

The universal search bar also stays towards the bottom in Safari. In the initial two betas, the URL bar would sit at the bottom but when tapped, it would jump to the top for text entry. Now it resides just above the keyboard and is far less jarring.

Focus is a big new feature in iOS 15 and there are improvements here in beta 3. Prior to this beta, if you wanted to allow anyone to contact you in a specific focus mode you’d have to manually whitelist them all. Now Apple has added an option to allow anybody to call you. This is much easier to set up.