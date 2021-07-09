Apple’s Eddy Cue joins Duke University’s Board of Trustees

Seven new members joined the Duke University Board of Trustees on July 1, university officials announced Thursday, including Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President Of Internet Software And Services.

Geoffrey Mock for Duke Today:

The new trustees are Michael J. Bingle, vice chairman of Silver Lake Group; Eddy H. Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services at Apple; Nancy-Ann DeParle, managing partner and co-founder of Consonance Capital Partners; and Grant H. Hill, basketball hall of famer and founder of Hill Ventures. They will each serve six-year terms.

Cue T’86 is a member of Apple’s senior leadership team, overseeing the company’s services including Apple Music, Apple Pay, Maps, Search Ads, Apple’s innovative iCloud services, and Apple’s productivity and creativity apps. He also leads the newly created team responsible for developing all aspects of Apple’s worldwide video programming. He joined the company in 1989.

Cue helped create the Apple online store in 1998, the iTunes Store in 2003 and the App Store in 2008. He also played a key role in developing Apple’s award-winning iLife suite of applications. He has returned to Duke many times to assist students in technology fields, and in 2017 he spoke to the Duke Technology Scholars, an effort to inspire more Duke women undergraduates to choose careers in computer science and electrical and computer engineering.