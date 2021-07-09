Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.87, or 1.31%, to $145.11, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $145.65, also a new all-time high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.14.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 97,673,127 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 83,206,380 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.62.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.422 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.422T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.093T

MacDailyNews Take: Microsoft. Only a Disney behind Apple. 🙂

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $641.254B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $632.80B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $625.234B

• Walmart (WMT) – $393.142B

• Disney (DIS) – $321.669B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $287.984B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $237.655B

• Intel (INTC) – $226.088B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $226.471B

• IBM (IBM) – $126.451B

• Sony (SONY) – $126.431B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $115.207B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $110.445B

• Dell (DELL) – $76.560B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $55.047B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.195B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $36.086B

• Nokia (NOK) – $30.848B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $26.835B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.678B

• Sonos (SONO) – $4.346B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $100.851M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!

Interns: TTK. Prost! 🍻

MacDailyNews Note: Apple will report their fiscal 2021 third quarter results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 right after market close.

As always, we will have the results for you as soon as they are released, right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. Just check our homepage on that date at that time.

The company will also conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss third fiscal quarter results is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 2:00pm PDT / 5:00pm EDT.

Listen to the conference call live here: apple.com/investor/earnings-call

As usual, MacDailyNews will cover the Apple Q321 conference call with live notes. Visit check our homepage on that date around 1:45 pm PDT / 4:45 pm EDT for the link.