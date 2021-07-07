When are Apple’s new MacBook Pro models set to launch?

The rumor mill says rather emphatically that Apple is working on new MacBook Pro models with 14- and 16-inch mini-LED displays, Apple Silicon, a new design, and much more.

As the rumors gain steam about a second half 2021 release, many in-the-market MacBook Pro buyers are wondering whether to buy now or wait.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The new MacBook Pros will purportedly feature a new flat-edged design similar to what we’ve seen in the latest iMac, iPad Pro, and iPhone 12 designs. Another major design change will be the removal of the Touch Bar, with Ming-Chi Kuo indicating that Apple will return to a traditional function row of keys instead. Bloomberg also reported that the new MacBook Pros will feature an HDMI port and an SD card slot, alongside the return of MagSafe technology for magnetic charging… The new MacBook Pros will reportedly use something akin to the “M1X processor” and feature eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. The machines will reportedly be configurable in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations and up to 64GB of RAM. Don’t buy an Intel MacBook Pro right now, but the [13-inch] M1 MacBook Pro is an excellent machine that is powerful enough for almost anything you could throw at it.

MacDailyNews Take: Definitely wait, if you can. As owners of loud high speed fans with 16-inch Intel-handicapped MacBook Pros attached, we cannot wait to see what Apple does with the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models later this year!