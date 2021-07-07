Leaked ‘iPhone 13 Pro’ case reveals significantly larger camera module

A new image shared by the Weibo account “UnclePanPan” shows an iPhone 12 Pro in a case allegedly designed for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro revealing a significantly larger camera module.

Last month, Apple Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that Apple is prepping an enhanced ultra-wide lens for the camera system on some of the iPhone 13 models, which are expected to be introduced in the second half of 2021. In his latest research note, Kuo reiterated that the 6.1-inch “iPhone 13 Pro” will feature an ultra-wide lens with autofocus.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Dummy models of the entire iPhone 13 lineup were shared last week, showing repositioned camera modules for the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The new image shared today offers us a closer look at the size increase of the camera module for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max compared to the camera module on the current high-end iPhone. Schematics previously seen by MacRumors revealed that the upcoming iPhones will feature a thicker overall design and a larger camera bump on the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro to more closely match its larger sibling. The larger camera modules are likely due to the rumored inclusion of sensor-shift stabilization for all models of the lineup and improved Ultra Wide capabilities on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Put the iPhone 12 Pro Max into the iPhone 13 Pro Max mobile phone protective case. via https://t.co/LuywvxgBVr pic.twitter.com/vDAU8orHvO — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 6, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: A significantly better camera system is coming for users of the 6.1-inch Pro iPhone this year!