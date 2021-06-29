Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro camera system to feature ultra-wide lens with autofocus

3 Comments

Apple Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this year predicted that Apple is prepping an enhanced ultra-wide lens for the camera system on some of the iPhone 13 models, which are expected to be introduced in the second half of 2021. In a new research note, Kuo reiterated that the 6.1-inch “iPhone 13 Pro” will feature an ultra-wide lens with autofocus.

'iPhone 13 Pro Max' dummy model (left) shows noticeably larger camera lenses vs. IPhone 12 Pro Max (right)
‘iPhone 13 Pro Max’ dummy model (left) shows noticeably larger camera lenses vs. IPhone 12 Pro Max (right)

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The current ultra-wide lenses used by Apple are fixed-focus, which means that they cannot focus on a specific object. With autofocus, users will be able to adjust the lens to choose where they want to focus, just like with wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

In addition to autofocus, the analyst also claimed that the ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 13 Pro will have six elements instead of five, which will likely result in better images and videos.

MacDailyNews Take: Kuo’s new note mentions that only the Pro models’ camera systems of the iPhone 13 family will get the upgraded ultra-wide lens with autofocus. However, the analyst expects Apple to deliver the same improvements to even non-Pro iPhone models in 2022.

3 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,