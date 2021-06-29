Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro camera system to feature ultra-wide lens with autofocus

Apple Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this year predicted that Apple is prepping an enhanced ultra-wide lens for the camera system on some of the iPhone 13 models, which are expected to be introduced in the second half of 2021. In a new research note, Kuo reiterated that the 6.1-inch “iPhone 13 Pro” will feature an ultra-wide lens with autofocus.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The current ultra-wide lenses used by Apple are fixed-focus, which means that they cannot focus on a specific object. With autofocus, users will be able to adjust the lens to choose where they want to focus, just like with wide-angle and telephoto lenses. In addition to autofocus, the analyst also claimed that the ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 13 Pro will have six elements instead of five, which will likely result in better images and videos.

MacDailyNews Take: Kuo’s new note mentions that only the Pro models’ camera systems of the iPhone 13 family will get the upgraded ultra-wide lens with autofocus. However, the analyst expects Apple to deliver the same improvements to even non-Pro iPhone models in 2022.