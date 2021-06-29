Apple stores over 8 million terabytes of iCloud data on Google servers – report

Apple over the past year it has dramatically increased the amount of Apple iCloud user data it stores in Google’s cloud, The Information reports, citing

Amir Efrati and Kevin McLaughlin for The Information:

The increase cements Apple’s status as the largest corporate client for Google’s storage service, dwarfing other high-profile Google customers such as ByteDance and Spotify. As of mid-May, Apple was on track to spend around $300 million on Google cloud storage this year, which would represent an increase of roughly 50% from all of 2020, the person said.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Google Cloud staffers have apparently even given Apple an internal code name that hints at its size as a customer: “Bigfoot.”

Apple relies on a combination of its own data centers and third-party cloud storage services, such as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, to store iCloud user data like photos and messages. Apple does not provide third-party cloud storage providers with the keys to decrypt user data stored on their servers, ensuring a strong level of security.