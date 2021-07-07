Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.55, or 1.80%, to $144.57, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $144.89. Apple’s all-time intraday high was set at $145.09 on January 25, 2021.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.14.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 100,968,690 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 82,600,130 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.49.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.413 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.413T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.108T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.864T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.718T
5. Facebook (FB) – $993.800B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $637.305B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $621.011B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $613.254B
• Walmart (WMT) – $391.488B
• Disney (DIS) – $314.002B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $288.589B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $237.646B
• Intel (INTC) – $225.966B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $224.448B
• IBM (IBM) – $124.932B
• Sony (SONY) – $124.820B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $116.086B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $110.008B
• Dell (DELL) – $75.980B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $54.879B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $49.471B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $36.374B
• Nokia (NOK) – $30.397B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $26.876B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.40B
• Sonos (SONO) – $4.260B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $95.222M
MacDailyNews Take: Happy days are here again!
MacDailyNews Note: Apple will report their fiscal 2021 third quarter results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 right after market close.
As always, we will have the results for you as soon as they are released, right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT. Just check our homepage on that date at that time.
The company will also conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss third fiscal quarter results is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 2:00pm PDT / 5:00pm EDT.
Listen to the conference call live here: apple.com/investor/earnings-call
As usual, MacDailyNews will cover the Apple Q321 conference call with live notes. Visit check our homepage on that date around 1:45 pm PDT / 4:45 pm EDT for the link.
My favourite headline!!
May there be many repeats….
Share the love Apple!
Be good. Remember your past, and those of us who stuck with you for decades!
It’s great to see MacDailyNews headlines again!. Long AAPL. Good luck to all.
THANK YOU PRESIDENT BIDEN!
P
Not bad for a dying company with no innovation. Probably just a lucky streak that won’t last. (famous last sayings)
My prediction is Apple reaches a $3T market cap by year’s end. $180 isn’t that far away. It’s just a couple of months away if Apple gains a measly $5 each week or a paltry $1 a day. Heck, even $4 a week is good for me. I can easily wait an additional month, so Apple can keep buying back those shares.
Incorrect. AAPL’s all time high is $145.09. MDN whiffed again. Check any stock quoting site. MDN is wrong.
That was an interday high. Not sure why stocks apps show that vs the actual closing high…..but that is the way it is. Headline states Closing High with as of today is still lower than the interday high.
There is all time closing high and then there is all time intraday high.
Can Apple buy IBM now, please?
Not fir any strategic reason. Maybe just fir the enterprise cred. The new Apple silicon macs are going to be huge, and they could use a first-class systems integration team.
Apple doesn’t need the Titanic (IBM)….
Apple always reports earnings 30 minutes after the closing bell, not right after, like some others do.