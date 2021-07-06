China demands that Apple pull Didi Chuxing ride-hailing app from App Store

China’s cyberspace regulator has ordered app stores to remove Didi Chuxing. This includes Apple’s App Store. Apple in 2016 invested $1 billion in the Chinese ride-sharing firm which was, at the the time, the single largest investment Didi Chuxing had ever received.

Bloomberg News:

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced the ban Sunday, citing serious violations on Didi Global Inc.’s collection and usage of personal information, without elaborating. That unusually swift decision came two days after the regulator said it was starting a cybersecurity review of the company.

That effectively requires the largest app stores in China, operated by the likes of Apple Inc. and smartphone makers Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp., to strike Didi from their offerings. But the current half-billion or so users can continue to order up rides and other services so long as they downloaded the app before Sunday’s order…

Beijing has been curbing the growing influence of China’s largest internet corporations, widening an effort to tighten the ownership and handling of troves of information that online powerhouses from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent and Didi scoop up daily from hundreds of millions of users. The regulator on Sunday ordered Didi to rectify its problems following legal requirements and national standards, and take steps to protect the personal information of its users.