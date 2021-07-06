Larry David sends up App Store review process in unaired WWDC14 video

Apple tapped actor, comedian and writer Larry David for what appears to be a promotional video created for the 2014 Worldwide Developers Conference. Curb you enthusiasm, however, as the spot never aired.
Shared by Sam Henri-Ghoul in a tweet on Monday, the clip was reportedly set to air as Apple’s introduction to WWDC in 2014. The company typically pre-tapes a brief welcome video that is shown to conference participants, with the tradition morphing into a complete keynote experience as the conference transitioned online during the coronavirus pandemic.
Henri-Ghoul posted a clip from the short film in which David plays the role of an “App Approval” specialist. His desk holds an iMac, a statue of the Empire State Building, and what looks to be green and red stamps for approving or denying apps.
today's vibe: scrapped WWDC 2014 intro film feat. Larry David, JB Smoove, and Evan Spiegel pic.twitter.com/DKHoBVIpwA
— Sam Henri-Gold (@samhenrigold) July 5, 2021
MacDailyNews Note: Here’s the full video (while it lasts):
