Larry David sends up App Store review process in unaired WWDC14 video

Apple tapped actor, comedian and writer Larry David for what appears to be a promotional video created for the 2014 Worldwide Developers Conference. Curb you enthusiasm, however, as the spot never aired.

AppleInsider:

Shared by Sam Henri-Ghoul in a tweet on Monday, the clip was reportedly set to air as Apple’s introduction to WWDC in 2014. The company typically pre-tapes a brief welcome video that is shown to conference participants, with the tradition morphing into a complete keynote experience as the conference transitioned online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Henri-Ghoul posted a clip from the short film in which David plays the role of an “App Approval” specialist. His desk holds an iMac, a statue of the Empire State Building, and what looks to be green and red stamps for approving or denying apps.