Apple supplier Foxconn posts 20% quarterly revenue surge

Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., trading as Foxconn Technology Group and better known as Foxconn, reported a 20% surge in second-quarter revenue. Revenue in the three months through June rose to NT$1.36 trillion ($48.7 billion) versus analysts’ estimates for NT$1.34 trillion.

Debby Wu and Cindy Wang for Bloomberg News:

The strong showing from the world’s largest contract electronics maker suggests demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snatch up devices for remote work, home-schooling and entertainment needs. Companies are also spending on technology, expanding data-center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities.

MacDailyNews Take: COVID-19 was the best thing to happen to the internet since Tim Berners-Lee.