New MacBook Pro with new Apple Silicon, mini-LED display expected this fall

New MacBook Pro models with Apple’s custom-designed silicon and mini-LED displays are set to arrive this fall, according to a new report from DigiTimes.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

Given that WWDC 2021 (which took place in early June) marked one year since Apple first announced the transition, a lot of people expected some of those high-end Macs to move to Apple Silicon at that event — us included. But it didn’t happen. Some supply chain sources seemed to indicate that mini-LED display production was a key bottleneck.

Components used in those mini-LED displays were the subjects of DigiTimes‘ new report. It claims that Apple has validated two new suppliers — Zhen Ding and Tripod — for mini-LED backlights appropriate for new MacBook Pro computers. The report also says that those suppliers are gearing up for shipments late in the third quarter of this year. That could mean that the new MacBook Pro models will debut around the same time as the new Apple Watch and iPhone are expected to—sometime in September, perhaps.