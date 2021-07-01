Apple’s 12-inch MacBook goes ‘vintage’

The 12-inch MacBook with Retina display is now considered vintage by Apple, meaning it’s no longer eligible for repair from Apple or authorized service providers.

Uzair Ghani for WCCFTech:

Apple blew everyone away with the 12-inch MacBook back in 2015. Not only it was the smallest and thinnest notebook Apple had every made, but it was a technological marvel in a lot of cases. But even after its launch, it was severely marred by the weak Intel Core M processor under the hood. To make matters worse in terms of performance, it was designed to be completely fanless, something which Intel doesn’t play nice with… Thanks to the M1 processor in the latest [MacBook Air] upgrade, the MacBook can’t look any worse in terms of performance.

If you already own the 12-inch MacBook then it is important to know that it is no longer eligible for repairs directly from Apple or from one of many authorized service providers. If something does go wrong at this point, you might want to turn to a third-party, unofficial repair channel.