There is no established evidence that Apple AirPods harm your health

There is no established evidence to warrant advising people against using wireless devices like Apple AirPods or other Bluetooth earbuds, public health officials and scientists have told Reuters.

The comments contradict a viral TikTok video titled: “Why you MUST throw away your AirPods.” The individual said the headphones “literally sit inside your skull” and “cook” your brain because of the low frequency radiation. Another popular Facebook video claimed to measure the radiation emitted by AirPods and warned of a link with cancer.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like FUD from wannabe, hopelessly-outclasses competitors.

Scientists divide EMF exposure into low-level and high-level radiation, called non-ionizing and ionizing respectively. X-rays and radioactive materials are examples of ionizing radiation, which can cause cancer and cellular damage with high enough exposure. Sources of non-ionizing radiation include microwaves, WIFI routers, mobile phones, and Bluetooth wireless headphones like AirPods. Although “lower risk does not mean zero risk,” said [Meedan Health Desk] researchers, who added that non-ionizing radiation sources were generally considered safer than ionizing radiation sources. They concluded: “There is currently insufficient evidence that wireless headphones pose enough of a health risk to stop using them.”

MacDailyNews Take: No, your AirPods aren’t going to kill you.