New third-generation Apple AirPods on track to launch later this year

Apple’s third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are epxected to become available in the second half of this year. Shin Zu Shing, which supplies bearings to Apple for ‌AirPods‌ charging cases is struggling to meet demand and is in the process of hiring more manpower to expand production capacity, Economic Daily News reports.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Similarly, Bloomberg and DigiTimes have claimed that third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will arrive later this year, following a spate of rumors about the new earbuds.

The next-gen AirPods are said to get a new design that closely mirrors that of the AirPods Pro. The earbuds will come with a new case and shorter stems poking out of the bottom of each one, but lack Active Noise Cancelling to keep the price low on Apple’s entry-level wireless earbuds.

MacDailyNews Take: These new third-generation AirPods will sell like crazy!

“AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation. — MacDailyNews, March 5, 2020

Apple already sells AirPods Pro Lite. They’re called AirPods. – MacDailyNews, February 12, 2020