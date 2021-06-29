Apple seeds fourth beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 to developers

1 Comment

Coming two weeks after the release of the third macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta, Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing.

macOS Big Sur, unveiled at WWDC20, introduces a beautiful redesign and new features in Safari, Messages, and Maps.
macOS 11 Big Sur

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.5 may be a more minor update focusing on under-the-hood performance improvements and bug fixes for issues that weren’t able to be addressed in the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.4 update.

No new features were found in the first three betas.

MacDailyNews Take: With the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center, developers can download the ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. Happy testing!

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,