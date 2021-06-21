Get Paramount+ free for a month via Apple TV app

Apple today announced it is offering an extended one-month free trial for the Paramount+ streaming service to new users who subscribe within the Apple TV app through June 30th.

Paramount+ is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS that combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular football (soccer) leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

Charlotte Henry The Mac Observer:

Users can get a month on Paramount+ for free via the Apple TV app. The offer only applies in the U.S. and ends on June 30. The deal was confirmed via the Apple TV official Twitter account: US only. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 21, 2021

