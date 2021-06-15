Woz revealed as keynote speaker at SpiceWorld 2021 this September

Spiceworks Ziff Davis (SWZD) on Tuesday announced that Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will be the Keynote Speaker for SpiceWorld 2021 (September 27-29, 2021) — an annual, three-day conference packed with tech know-how, networking opportunities, and a first glance at emerging IT products and solutions.

SpiceWorld will be hosted virtually again this year, offering IT Pros a free opportunity to sit “front-row” during a fireside chat unlike any other session they’ve experienced. Registrants attending Steve Wozniak’s talk will listen-in as he maps out his transformation from computer geek to cult icon, and how his journey revolutionized technology as the world knows it.

Building off the momentum from day one of the conference, Steve Wozniak will join the virtual “stage” with SWZD Global General Manager, Richard Jalichandra in a fireside chat to discuss:

• How innovation and creativity fueled his partnership with Steve Jobs to found Apple

• What the future of technology will look like given current trends

• How an entrepreneurial mindset cultivates personal and business growth at any size organization

• Steve Wozniak’s autobiography, iWoz, that unlocks his secrets to having fun while inventing the personal computer

• And so much more!

For more information on how you can register for SpiceWorld 2021 for free, visit https://spice.ly/3pHv1dD

About Steve Wozniak

A Silicon Valley icon, technology entrepreneur and philanthropist for more than forty years, Steve Wozniak has helped shape the computing industry with his design of Apple’s first line of products the Apple I and II. He also influenced the popular Macintosh. In 1976, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer Inc. with Steve’s Apple I personal computer.

Steve Wozniak is the author of iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon (Norton Publishing), his New York Times best-selling autobiography. His television appearances include: ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, The Big Bang Theory, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Celebrity Watch Party.

Steve Wozniak continues to pursue his entrepreneurial and philanthropic interests to this day. In October 2017, Steve Wozniak co-founded Woz U — a postsecondary education and training platform focused on software engineering and technology development. He has also recently co-founded Efforce which leverages disparate applications of blockchain technology. During it all, Steve Wozniak has delivered thousands of talks and fireside chats, thrilling audiences, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and engineers.

MacDailyNews Take: Woz!

And, if you haven’t read it, yet, we very highly recommend iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon.