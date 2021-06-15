Oops! Some M1 iMac models appear crooked due to manufacturing flaw

Some M1 iMac owners are reporting an issue with the way that Apple’s new desktop Mac is mounted to its stand, causing some units to sit slightly crooked when on a flat surface.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
One M1 iMac owner posted on the Apple Support Communities that their iMac was off-center with a difference of about 1mm between the left and right sides of the display. Another person complained about the issue on Reddit, stating that their iMac was “not completely level.”
YouTuber iPhonedo also published a video depicting his affected iMac, which sat noticeably crooked. The YouTuber said he returned his device to Apple.
It isn’t clear how exactly widespread the issue is, but reports suggest that it’s a fairly limited problem.
MacDailyNews Take: Even a slight discrepancy can drive you nuts.
8 Comments
Tim Cook appears crooked to me, due to a manufacturing flaw.
SJW LEFTIST WOKE FLAW…
I guess it would depend on if something was machined/drilled wrong or if it was just screwed together a little off.
These days, we are being encouraged and trained to accept things that are a little off. In a way, slight tilt is a lot like minor protests. Just think about it for a second.
First ask; is it really that bad? Can you just think of it as an opportunity to see things differently…or do a minor trim-job on your chair’s legs?
It just works… nope
Think different?
Level different.
Great quality control checking, thanks Timmy!