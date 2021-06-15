Oops! Some M1 iMac models appear crooked due to manufacturing flaw

Some M1 iMac owners are reporting an issue with the way that Apple’s new desktop Mac is mounted to its stand, causing some units to sit slightly crooked when on a flat surface.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

One M1 iMac owner posted on the Apple Support Communities that their iMac was off-center with a difference of about 1mm between the left and right sides of the display. Another person complained about the issue on Reddit, stating that their iMac was “not completely level.”

YouTuber iPhonedo also published a video depicting his affected iMac, which sat noticeably crooked. The YouTuber said he returned his device to Apple.

It isn’t clear how exactly widespread the issue is, but reports suggest that it’s a fairly limited problem.