Original source code for World Wide Web written by Tim Berners-Lee on Steve Jobs’ NeXTcube up for auction

The original source code for the World Wide Web that was written by its inventor Tim Berners-Lee on a NeXTcube from Steve Jobs’ NeXT Computer is up for sale at Sotheby’s as part of a non-fungible token, with bids currently starting at just $1,000.

Guy Faulconbridg for Reuters:

The digitally signed Ethereum blockchain non-fungible token (NFT), a one-of-a-kind digital asset which records ownership, includes the original source code, an animated visualization, a letter written by Berners-Lee and a digital poster of the full code from the original files.

“Why an NFT? Well, it’s a natural thing to do… when you’re a computer scientist and when you write code and have been for many years,” Berners-Lee said in a statement. “It feels right to digitally sign my autograph on a completely digital artefact.”

The files contain 9,555 lines of code including implementations of the three languages and protocols invented by Berners-Lee: HTML (Hypertext Markup Language), HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol), and URIs (Uniform Resource Identifiers).

Also included are original HTML documents that instructed early web users on how to use the application.

Bids for the NFT, a way of asserting ownership of a digital asset, start at $1,000 in a standalone online auction titled “This Changed Everything” running from June 23-30.