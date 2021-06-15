Apple TV+ free trial with hardware purchase reduced from one year to 3 months

After launching the one-year free trial to Apple TV+ with select new Apple device purchases starting back in November 2019, Apple is reducing the free offer period to 3 months, starting in July.
The new terms are listed in a quiet update to the Apple TV+ marketing website. The ‘free year’ trials have been extended twice for up to an additional 9 months free, but these are now finally set to expire in July as well.
Apple TV+ has been slowly growing its library of originals and will have 80 TV shows and movies by the end of 2021. It has seen success with titles such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, although Apple is yet to announce official viewing figures or subscriber numbers.
MacDailyNews Take: The reduction of the free trial period, is a not-so-subtle hint of Apple TV+ success! And, with Apple TV+ a part of every plan, Apple One looks even better now.
Also, if you’re in the market for some new Apple hardware, you can still get one year of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device before June 30th, so you have just over two weeks to go.
5 Comments
I have a free AppleTV+ subscription because of an iPhone I purchases last year. I recently bought the new AppleTV 4k device. Will I be entitled for another year of free subscription? Does anybody know?
That has been my experience.
As I learned after buying 2 Apple products in the past month, the free subscriptions are transferable, but not extendable. I can’t extend my first free year by adding the 2nd one to it. And we’re going to be buying at least two more Apple products soon, so I’m going to be racking up the free, unusable subscriptions.
Thanks John! I wonder if I could have my son sign up for a free subscription and have access through family sharing. Any thoughts or experience on that?
You can give it a shot but knowing Apple if your family sharing account is associated with an email that previously redeemed a free trial then it may not work.