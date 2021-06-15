Apple TV+ free trial with hardware purchase reduced from one year to 3 months

After launching the one-year free trial to Apple TV+ with select new Apple device purchases starting back in November 2019, Apple is reducing the free offer period to 3 months, starting in July.

Benjamin Mayo and 9to5Mac:

The new terms are listed in a quiet update to the Apple TV+ marketing website. The ‘free year’ trials have been extended twice for up to an additional 9 months free, but these are now finally set to expire in July as well. Apple TV+ has been slowly growing its library of originals and will have 80 TV shows and movies by the end of 2021. It has seen success with titles such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, although Apple is yet to announce official viewing figures or subscriber numbers.

MacDailyNews Take: The reduction of the free trial period, is a not-so-subtle hint of Apple TV+ success! And, with Apple TV+ a part of every plan, Apple One looks even better now.

Also, if you’re in the market for some new Apple hardware, you can still get one year of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device before June 30th, so you have just over two weeks to go.