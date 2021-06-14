Apple debuts new ad introducing Spatial Audio on Apple Music

Apple Music last week began rolling out industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos and, now, the company has a new ad promoting the feature.

Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will eventually be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features are available for Apple Music subscribers now at no additional cost. Thousands of tracks will be available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at launch, with more added regularly.

By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love. In addition, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge on the detail page for easy discovery.

Hear sound all around with Spatial Audio ft. Dolby Atmos. Now on Apple Music. Experience Spatial Audio now on Apple Music: https://apple.co/SpatialAudioYT

MacDailyNews Note: The next dimension of sound is here with Apple Music’s Spatial Audio. In this special roundtable conversation, Apple Music’s Zane Lowe sits down in the studio with music innovators No I.D. (Producer & Atmos Ambassador), Sylvia Massy (Producer, Mixer, Engineer), and Manny Marroquin (Producer) to discuss the evolution and future of sound for music fans: