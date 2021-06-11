Apple’s web version of iCloud Mail gets redesign; currently available in beta

Apple’s web version of iCloud Mail is getting a redesigned interface, which is currently available in beta.
When entering the iCloud beta website, users will find a refreshed version of the Mail web app. The new design looks more similar to the current Mail app available on the iPad and Mac, as it features a cleaner interface with thicker icons.
The previous Mail web app, which remains accessible through the official iCloud website, still has remnant elements of the iOS 7 interface with super thin fonts and icons. Now it seems that Apple is finally bringing a more modern look to iCloud web, starting with Mail — other iCloud web apps are still with the old design even on the beta website.
MacDailyNews Note: To try out the redesign of the iCloud Mail web app, simply log in with your Apple ID at beta.icloud.com.
2 Comments
here’s a thought .. how about redoing IOS mail. it desperately needs a programming streamline to make it far more efficient
I hope there is more to its redesign than merely a new UI which doesn’t impress or blow me away. How about adding some speed to the mix, unless the glacially slow responses of opening mail and then moving it to a selected folder that I’ve been getting is due to an aging 2016 MacBook Pro or Mojave OS or both. But Apple’s ventures into the cloud have always been less than stellar in my experiences.