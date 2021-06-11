Apple’s web version of iCloud Mail gets redesign; currently available in beta

Apple’s web version of iCloud Mail is getting a redesigned interface, which is currently available in beta.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

When entering the iCloud beta website, users will find a refreshed version of the Mail web app. The new design looks more similar to the current Mail app available on the iPad and Mac, as it features a cleaner interface with thicker icons.

The previous Mail web app, which remains accessible through the official iCloud website, still has remnant elements of the iOS 7 interface with super thin fonts and icons. Now it seems that Apple is finally bringing a more modern look to iCloud web, starting with Mail — other iCloud web apps are still with the old design even on the beta website.