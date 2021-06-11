Apple TV+ series ‘See’ renewed for season 3 ahead of second season premiere on August 27th

Apple TV+ has revealed a teaser trailer for the second season of its epic post-apocalyptic series “See,” which will premiere globally on Friday, August 27 on Apple TV+, with a new episode premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter. The series also received an early renewal for a third season, with filming currently underway in Toronto, Canada.

The second season will introduce Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) as Edo Voss, the brother of Jason Momoa’s character, Baba Voss. New series regular cast members joining Bautista this season include Eden Epstein (“Sweetbitter”), Tom Mison (“Watchmen”), Hoon Lee (“Warrior”), Olivia Cheng (“Warrior”), David Hewlett (“The Shape of Water”) and Tamara Tunie (“Flight”).

“See” takes place in the far future when humankind has lost its sense of sight. In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.

The second season of “See” is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The complete first season of “See” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

