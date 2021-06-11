The Independent: Best overall smartphone is Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Independent on Thursday released their ratings of smartphones and named Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max the best overall ssmartphone.

David Phelan and Steve Hogarty for The Independent:

The top-end model of Apple’s newest iPhone is, naturally, the best phone the company has yet engineered. At 6.7in it’s an enormous device, and sports the same neat, flat-edge design seen in the rest of the iPhone 12 range. The back is frosted glass, and the edge-to-edge OLED display is interrupted only by the distinctive notch containing the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. Apple’s allows you to unlock the device and authenticate payments simply by looking at it.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts the best battery life of an iPhone in generations, with a single charge lasting two days. 5G capability offers superfast internet speeds, so long as you’re in a 5G-enabled area. The improved camera performs excellently in low light conditions and can snap detailed portrait shots in night mode.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a hefty slab – people with smaller hands might prefer the leaner form factor of iPhone 12 Pro – but it’s the best choice for those looking for a true powerhouse smartphone from Apple.