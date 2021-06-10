U.S. Senator Marco Rubio slams Apple, others for enabling forced labor in China

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Thursday slammed American companies, including Apple, for turning a blind eye to allegations of forced labor in China, arguing they were making American consumers complicit in Beijing’s repressive policies.
Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on China’s crackdown on Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its western Xinjiang region, Republican Senator Marco Rubio said many U.S. companies had not woken up to the fact that they were “profiting” from the Chinese government’s abuses.
“For far too long companies like Nike and Apple and Amazon and Coca-Cola were using forced labor. They were benefiting from forced labor or sourcing from suppliers that were suspected of using forced labor,” Rubio said. “These companies, sadly, were making all of us complicit in these crimes.”
U.S. lawmakers are seeking to pass legislation that would ban imports of goods made in Xinjiang over concerns about forced labor.
Rights groups, researchers, former residents and some western lawmakers say Xinjiang authorities have facilitated forced labor by arbitrarily detaining around a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in a network of camps since 2016.
The United States government and parliaments in countries, including Britain and Canada, have described China’s policies toward Uyghurs as genocide. China denies abuses, saying the camps are for vocational training and to counter religious extremism.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple CEO Tim Cook, July 2020:
Forced labor is abhorrent and we would not tolerate it in Apple and so I would love to get with your office and engage on the legislation… We wouldn’t tolerate it. We would terminate a supplier relationship if it were found.
12 Comments
Rubio is so spot on with this.
Indeed!
Not only Rubio, Republicans have been woke on this topic for years, but Democrats and the media do not listen to them. Arrogant Democrats in office and the media day by day FALSELY pretend to be virtuous and the smartest of ALL. HA! 🤣
“Republican Senator Marco Rubio said many U.S. companies had not woken up to the fact that they were “profiting” from the Chinese government’s abuses.”
Obvious and despicable the not woke Democrats in Washington and around here are TOTAL HYPOCRITES!
Hand in hand with Big Media they could not care less about human rights, only profits.
How else did Biden, Pelosi and Schumer swamp politicians become multimillionaires on a congressional salary?
Long overdue term limits for the Washington swamp, term limit for false SJW Cook and let U.S. companies do the RIGHT thing for once, profits be damned!…
What a coward. Him and Trump tough talking China, and then expecting a computer company do the heavy lifting against a nation with nukes and a billion people.
Odd, as Rubio and his hard right friends are so against a $15 an hour minimum, pretending ending it will “hurt” the billionaires and large corporations.
Maybe someone will show him the WAPO article: (https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/06/10/worker-shortage-raising-wages/) that shows staying the poverty level wages are now hurting both employers and workers.
Unfortunately the GOP Conservative base will never give in maintaining poverty.
You don’t understand economics.
If you did, you would know the minimum wage is ALWAYS zero.
You might also come to learn that wages have been stagnant since manufacturing jobs left America.
You would then need to learn how the illegal immigration influx ALSO depresses wages.
Much to learn, young Padawan…
The minimum wage is only zero if workers are willing to work for free. If they combine their efforts and refuse to provide labor for less than a living wage, wages will rise. The stagnation in wages is connected with the efforts by businesses and state governments around the US since the 1960s to cripple collective bargaining so that workers cannot force higher wages through market forces. If not for that, there would be no need for government to impose a minimum wage because the market would force the payment of living wages.
Manufacturing jobs could have been replaced by information economy jobs if the displaced workers had been told, honestly, that those old jobs were not coming back, and encouraged to change careers. We could have had policies that provided training for better, higher paying jobs. Failing that, at least the politicians could have kept their fingers out of the pie and promoted free labor markets. Instead, we have had policies that encourage folks to sit around in their double-wides consuming oxycontin and waiting for the fulfillment of political promises that the smokestack industries are coming back. That pool of desperate displaced workers is driving wage levels down more than outsourcing (which has cost far fewer jobs than automation).
Similarly, Immigration only affects wage levels if companies can hire desperate individuals without reference to collective bargaining agreements. It also has no effect if there is effective enforcement of the immigration laws against the businesses, and not just the workers. Hiring undocumented workers will stop when every businessman knows that he cannot hire an immigrant for dirt cheap, treat him terribly, and hold his immigration status over his head as blackmail. Currently, businesses can do that without any realistic fear of prosecution, much less penalties that would make the practice unprofitable.
For most of the history of the United States, immigration has had a positive effect on wage levels for those who are already here because the immigrants take the lower-paying jobs and push the previous waves of immigrants into higher-paying positions. The same is true of free trade. The fatal flaws in protectionism were pointed out by Adam Smith back in the 1770s. Perhaps you should read The Wealth of Nations to understand economics.
China is only going to become a more serious liability for Apple and Tim as time goes on…which is why smart money is shy of Apple for the near future..
I really don’t like this. But I can’t say it is wrong.
Fact: The American prison system is one of the largest forced labour forces in the world. Maybe he should focus on his own countries atrocities.
Unbelievable.
Except nobody ’forces’ you to commit crimes and be sent to prison. Quit coddling criminals. Prison should be tough. They were 100 years ago. Bring back the rock breakers.
The Republican Party “created” the China we know today. Nixon started it in 1972. Followed by Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush . . . In 1989, George H.W. Bush “looked the other way” after the events of Tiananmen Square, and in the 2000’s, George W. Bush lead an economy in which thousands of U.S. factories closed, and were re-located to China . . . I find it ironic that today, the Republican Party disavows that they built modern China. Back in the 1980’s, my Uncle lead a team from GE (General Electric) that started expansion into China. One of their concerns were the Unions in the U.S., backed by the Democratic Party, that might impede their movement of factories to China . . . so for those who weren’t alive in the 80s, the Democratic Party was the “worker’s party” and the Republicans were the corporate party . . . so today, when Republicans claim that they have always been anti-China and that they are the “worker’s party,” educated people can’t help but roll their eyes . . . and yes, I am glad that politicians are speaking out about the genocide in China, but my comments are to provide some balance, as politicians try to re-write history, instead of acknowledging: “We all contributed to this situation.”