Apple TV+ unveils teaser trailer for ‘Invasion,’ set to premiere globally this October

Apple today revealed the premiere date and teaser for the 10-episode science fiction drama series “Invasion,” from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”). The sweeping character-driven Apple Original series, produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson (“Bruised,” “Awake”), Golshifteh Farahani (“Extraction,” “Paterson,” “Body of Lies”), Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Peaky Blinders”), Firas Nassar (“Fauda”) and Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2,” “The Outsider”).

“Invasion” is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil and executive produced by Jakob Verbruggen (“The Alienist,” “The Fall”), who also directed multiple episodes. Audrey Chon (“The Twilight Zone”), Amy Kaufman (“When They See Us”) and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin (“The Outsider”), who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh (“Narcos,” “Hannibal”) serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, this is a trope we’ve all seen many times before, so it’ll depend on the quality of the storytelling and execution to make it stand out. The talent involved in the production is very promising, so we’re looking forward to seeing “Invasion!”

