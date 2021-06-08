Apple TV+ releases a sneak peek of new and upcoming Apple Originals premiering in 2021

Today Apple released a sneak peek at new original series and films premiering globally on Apple TV+ this summer and beyond.

The new trailer includes never-before-seen glimpses at highly anticipated Apple Original series “Foundation,” “Invasion,” “The Shrink Next Door,” “Schmigadoon!” and “Mr. Corman,” as well as upcoming Apple Original Film “CODA,” and sophomore seasons of “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” “See” and “Truth Be Told,” all set to premiere in 2021.

The trailer also showcases more series for kids and families to enjoy on Apple TV+ this year, including new series “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” and “Puppy Place,” and more episodes of “Doug Unplugs.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 108 wins and 380 awards nominations.

