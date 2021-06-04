Mercedes-Benz adds Apple Music in EQS, C-Class, and S-Class vehicles

Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Apple Music to provide the full integration of Apple Music into the Mercedes me connect service “Online Music” and the MBUX infotainment system.

MBUX makes listening to Apple Music in Mercedes-Benz vehicles a simple, user-friendly experience. After linking a Mercedes me account to the vehicle, Apple Music subscribers will have access to more than 75 million songs, thousands of editorially curated playlists, and daily selections from the world’s best music experts, including all of the artists and hosts broadcasting across its Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country global live-stream radio stations. Drivers can also say “Hey Mercedes” using the MBUX voice assistant from the steering wheel control or directly on the display to request songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations.

“We use the possibilities of digitization through over-the-air updates to make the time our customers spend in their Mercedes as entertaining and fulfilling as possible. The seamless integration of online music streaming offers customers digital access to their own personal music enjoyment. With Apple Music, we have now fully integrated another service that fits perfectly into the Mercedes-Benz online music portfolio,” says Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG and CTO, in a statement.

This built-in integration will be available to new C-Class and S-Class owners with start of production this month, and to EQS owners this summer. Existing C-Class and S-Class owners with the latest generation of MBUX will also be able to enjoy the Apple Music integration with an over-the-air update later this year.

Easy Online Music activation

Customers activate the “Online Music” service in their personal Mercedes me account by linking their respective music streaming service from Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and/or TIDAL. Customers can purchase in-car streaming data from a mobile network provider (MNO) via the Mercedes me portal, or activate it for the S-Class, C-Class and EQS via their smartphone data plan.

Availability of online music streaming providers:

USA/Europe/Asia w/o China/Korea (country-specific deviations possible):

China: QQ Music

Korea: Apple Music, Genie Music

This means that almost unlimited musical enjoyment is now possible, with or without the high-end Burmester 4D sound system. Just say “Hey Mercedes, play my favorite songs.”

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats on getting access to the world’s best stream music service, Mercedes drivers!