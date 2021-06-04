Redesigned MacBook Pro models may not ship until late this year

Apple’s all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro will enter “volume production” in the fourth quarter of this year, while new Apple Silicon 16-inch model is aimed at the first quarter of next year, DigiTimes reports, adding that Apple will announce the new models in the second half of 2021.

DigiTimes:

Apple plans to release two miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro products – a 14-inch and a 16-inch – in the second half of 2021, noted the sources. Judging from the supply of miniLED backlighting applications, volume production of the 14-inch MacBook Pro is likely to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the 16-inch model will start in the first quarter of 2022, said the sources.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The scenario described by DigiTimes is reminiscent of the launch of the new M1 iPad Pro. The new iPad was announced in April but didn’t begin shipping until the second half of May. Even then supply continues to remains tight, with some customers having to wait until July.

MacDailyNews Take: Las month, Bloomberg News reported that new Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pros could be revealed as soon as this summer and prolific leaker Jon Prosser has said that new MacBook Pros are “coming” at WWDC. Apple could show them off at WWDC with a ship date of “later this year.”

Great things come to those who wait!