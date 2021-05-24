New MacBook Pros said to be revealed at WWDC next month

On the heels of a Bloomberg News report last week that new Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pros could come as soon as this summer, prolific leaker Jon Prosser has said that new MacBook Pros are coming at WWDC.
i can confirm macbook pro is coming https://t.co/p2Hzh5TVSm
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 24, 2021
Apple’s next MacBook Pro update is expected to bring a new design, Apple Silicon inside, and perhaps upgraded mini-LED display technology. The new design is said to be flatter, similar to the iPad Pro, and will reportedly be available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. The “MacBook Pro” logo beneath the display is also rumored to be removed, while ports such as HDMI and MagSafe are expected to return alongside an SD card slot.
The Apple Silicon chip inside is likely to be something similar to the “M1X,” with Bloomberg reporting that it will feature a 10-core design with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. Apple will offer two variations of the chip, one with 16 GPU cores and another with 32 GPU cores.
MacDailyNews Take: These new MBP units will kick all other portable computers’ asses, not only in design and operating system, but now also in performance.
I must see the performance of the the MacBook Pro with 32 GPU cores. It must be wicked. I would only require the model with 16 GPU cores but it’s nice to know Apple is pushing the limits of the M1 processor. I know some tech-heads are going to be whining about how you can’t upgrade any component in the MacBook Pros, but I personally don’t care. I’ll buy what I need at the time and live with it. I’m still using a 2015 i7 MacBook Pro and am very happy with it. Absolutely no regrets or problems with it. If I purchase the coming M1X MacBook Pro, I doubt I’ll need another laptop for the next five to seven years.
Oh, so if we don’t just accept every aspect of everything Apple dishes up without question we’re whiners? Opinionated much?
Yes people will whine. Not unlike you actually but his words? “I PERSONALLY don’t care”. Over-opinionated much?
People have a right to whine, but every so often the whining…
No, over-opinionated would’ve been calling him an arrogant, insulting prick. I think it’s absolutely fine that he doesn’t care about shortcomings in Apple’s products, but there’s no need to insult those who do care. As for whining, you’re doing it too.
Something Wicked This Way Comes.
The M-family of Apple silicon is a game changer.