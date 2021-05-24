New MacBook Pros said to be revealed at WWDC next month

On the heels of a Bloomberg News report last week that new Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pros could come as soon as this summer, prolific leaker Jon Prosser has said that new MacBook Pros are coming at WWDC.

i can confirm macbook pro is coming https://t.co/p2Hzh5TVSm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 24, 2021

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple’s next MacBook Pro update is expected to bring a new design, Apple Silicon inside, and perhaps upgraded mini-LED display technology. The new design is said to be flatter, similar to the iPad Pro, and will reportedly be available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. The “MacBook Pro” logo beneath the display is also rumored to be removed, while ports such as HDMI and MagSafe are expected to return alongside an SD card slot. The Apple Silicon chip inside is likely to be something similar to the “M1X,” with Bloomberg reporting that it will feature a 10-core design with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. Apple will offer two variations of the chip, one with 16 GPU cores and another with 32 GPU cores.

MacDailyNews Take: These new MBP units will kick all other portable computers’ asses, not only in design and operating system, but now also in performance.