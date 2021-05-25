What’s new in iOS 14.6 for iPhone and iPod touch

Apple has released iOS 14.6 which includes support for Apple Card Family and Podcasts subscriptions. This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone.

What's new in iOS 14.6 for iPhone and iPod touch.

• Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group
• Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts

• Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

• Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
• AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility
• Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

iOS 14.6 also fixes the following issues:
• Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch
• Reminders may appear as blank lines
• Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings
• Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
• iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, including iOS 14.6, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.

