What’s new in Apple’s macOS Big Sur 11.4

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.4 which adds Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels and includes important bug fixes.

Podcasts

• Apple Podcasts subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions

• Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators

This release also fixes the following issues:

• Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden

• Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep

• Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app

• Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents

• 16-inch MacBook Pro may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: No issues here and, yes, macOS Big Sur 11.4 is snappy!