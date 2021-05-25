What’s new in Apple’s macOS Big Sur 11.4

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.4 which adds Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels and includes important bug fixes.

macOS Big Sur, unveiled at WWDC20, introduces a beautiful redesign and new features in Safari, Messages, and Maps.
macOS 11 Big Sur

Podcasts
• Apple Podcasts subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions
• Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators

This release also fixes the following issues:
• Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden
• Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep
• Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app
• Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents
• 16-inch MacBook Pro may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: No issues here and, yes, macOS Big Sur 11.4 is snappy!

