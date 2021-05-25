Apple’s all-new M1X Mac mini said to offer even thinner chassis, magnetic power connector

In his latest video, serial leaker Jon Prosser – get that checked, Jon! – claims that Apple’s forthcoming M1X-powered Mac mini will also introduce a new generation of industrial design for Apple’s diminutive desktop Mac.

This all-new model is expected to become the high end Mac mini, replacing the current Intel-handicapped unit, with the current M1 Mac mini sticking around as the entry-level machine.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

According to Prosser, the 2021 Mac mini will feature a new external chassis with a “plexiglass-like” reflective surface on the top, in an otherwise aluminium enclosure. The M1X chip will enable Apple to offer a full lineup of ports… including four USB4 / Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI out. It will seemingly use the same style of magnetic power connector that Apple debuted in the M1 iMac. Prosser speculates that the glass-like top finish may mean that Apple launches a range of two-tone color options for the Mac mini, akin to the colorful iMac lineup.

MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, Intel snail. Hello, big, big Mac mini sales!