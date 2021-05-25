Verizon offers free Apple Arcade for unlimited subscribers

Verizon, which already offers free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Discovery+ to select wireless subscribers, is adding more content to its wireless plans in order to differentiate itself from T-Mobile and AT&T. For its smarter customers, Verizon will include an up to 12-month subscription to Apple Arcade ($4.99/mo.). Those with lesser brainpower can get a free Google Play Pass ($4.99/mo.) for the ultimate in malware infestation.

Android settlers, you’re always playing “Toxic Hellstew,” whether you’re aware of it or not.

Alex Sherman for CNBC:

New and existing Verizon wireless subscribers will get six months free of either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass with a line activation on unlimited plans. Subscribers to Verizon’s “Play More” and “Get More” unlimited plans will get 12-month offers, the company said. Verizon is trying to diversify bundles by offering gaming subscriptions in addition to TV content. Verizon previously ran a promotion for 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now last year. Free gaming also boosts Verizon usage and can showcase the speed of the company’s 5G network. Apple Arcade gives Apple users access to more than 180 games to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV 4K, including “NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition” and “The Oregon Trail.”

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Verizon iPhone users! Our condolences, as always, to those who’ve settled for pretend iPhones.