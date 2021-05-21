Four U.S. Congressmen: Apple is ‘a pawn in China’s malfeasance’

Four U.S. Congressmen have accused Apple of being “a pawn in China’s malfeasance” by risking users privacy in the CCP-controlled country.

The letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook from representatives Ken Buck (R-CO), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Dan Bishop (R-NC) reads as follows:

Dear Mr. Cook,

Based on recently reported information, we write to urge Apple to reassess its business practices in China and with the Chinese government.

Recently, you have touted your company’s prioritization of Apple users’ control over their data. However, your company’s disingenuous implementation of these rights is striking. Apple users in China have zero protections against the Chinese government’s use of their data stored by the company, and instead of working to counter this problematic reality, Apple continues to concede to the Chinese government’s demands.

While a company may engage in problematic marketplaces so that they have a seat at the table and are positioned to leverage their market influence to advance user privacy and human rights, this is not the reality in this situation. In fact, as your company has compromised its users and supply chains in China, Apple has entwined itself with the very rights abuses it claims to oppose. Apple’s gradual and near-total capitulation to the communist regime in China in its storage of user data under the CCP’s express legal jurisdiction, censorship of its App Store in China, and in other areas is confounding.

On their face, Apple’s corporate values bolster human rights and user privacy, going so far as to affirm, “Privacy is a fundamental human right.” Unfortunately, the company’s systemic failure to uphold these values in its dealings with China contradict this narrative.

Once again, we urge you to consider Apple’s position as a pawn in China’s malfeasance and take the necessary actions to separate your company from the Chinese government’s abuses of its people, international peace and stability, and democratic principles of freedom and equality.

Sincerely,

Ken Buck, Scott Fitzgerald, Burgess Owens, Dan Bishop

Apple’s relationship with the Chinese government is extremely alarming. @RepFitzgerald, @RepBurgessOwens, @RepDanBishop, and I sent a letter to Tim Cook today. See below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nW6PGDVL6X — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) May 20, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Again, as we’ve said for years now, for better and worse, Apple is wedded to China. It will take many years to even begin to extricate itself from this relationship, at least the the point where the company has some meaningful leverage that the CCP understands.

This situation has been building for years and, for the foreseeable future, will continue to get worse for Apple, not better.

As we wrote back in 2019: