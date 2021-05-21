Four U.S. Congressmen: Apple is ‘a pawn in China’s malfeasance’

Four U.S. Congressmen have accused Apple of being “a pawn in China’s malfeasance” by risking users privacy in the CCP-controlled country.
The letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook from representatives Ken Buck (R-CO), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Dan Bishop (R-NC) reads as follows:
Dear Mr. Cook,
Based on recently reported information, we write to urge Apple to reassess its business practices in China and with the Chinese government.
Recently, you have touted your company’s prioritization of Apple users’ control over their data. However, your company’s disingenuous implementation of these rights is striking. Apple users in China have zero protections against the Chinese government’s use of their data stored by the company, and instead of working to counter this problematic reality, Apple continues to concede to the Chinese government’s demands.
While a company may engage in problematic marketplaces so that they have a seat at the table and are positioned to leverage their market influence to advance user privacy and human rights, this is not the reality in this situation. In fact, as your company has compromised its users and supply chains in China, Apple has entwined itself with the very rights abuses it claims to oppose. Apple’s gradual and near-total capitulation to the communist regime in China in its storage of user data under the CCP’s express legal jurisdiction, censorship of its App Store in China, and in other areas is confounding.
On their face, Apple’s corporate values bolster human rights and user privacy, going so far as to affirm, “Privacy is a fundamental human right.” Unfortunately, the company’s systemic failure to uphold these values in its dealings with China contradict this narrative.
Once again, we urge you to consider Apple’s position as a pawn in China’s malfeasance and take the necessary actions to separate your company from the Chinese government’s abuses of its people, international peace and stability, and democratic principles of freedom and equality.
Sincerely,
Ken Buck, Scott Fitzgerald, Burgess Owens, Dan Bishop
Apple’s relationship with the Chinese government is extremely alarming. @RepFitzgerald, @RepBurgessOwens, @RepDanBishop, and I sent a letter to Tim Cook today. See below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nW6PGDVL6X
— Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) May 20, 2021
MacDailyNews Take: Again, as we’ve said for years now, for better and worse, Apple is wedded to China. It will take many years to even begin to extricate itself from this relationship, at least the the point where the company has some meaningful leverage that the CCP understands.
This situation has been building for years and, for the foreseeable future, will continue to get worse for Apple, not better.
There exists a dichotomy that screams hypocrisy that is impossible to overlook:
Apple CEO Tim Cook, winner of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights’ 2015 Ripple of Hope Award for “his lifelong commitment to human rights,” who subsequently took a place on the board Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights the following year, and winner of Newseum’s 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category, no less also aids and abets China’s commitment to violating human rights with serial regularity.
Two phrases immediately spring to mind:
• Do as I say, not as I do.
• Talking the talk, but not walking the walk.
Accepting awards, plaudits, and board positions for “free speech” and “human rights” while banning publications and protest apps are tough actions to reconcile due to their diametrically opposed nature.
For how long can Tim Cook, and by extension, Apple, get away with positioning themselves as the world’s white knight while kowtowing to every whim of the Chinese authoritarian socialist censors?
China is critical for Apple in every way from sales to product assembly, so Apple continues to kowtow to China. With Apple’s strong stance – in other places of the world – on users’ rights and privacy, it’s a bad look for the company and a tough tightrope that Tim Cook is trying to walk. — MacDailyNews, July 29, 2017
What they do in China does not affect me at all.. My info is safe at home in fact I am glad China’s info is separate from ours keeps their snooping at bay. If they want to snoop on their own people there is nothing we can do about it so enjoy what we have and make a buck off of them.. Keep this issue out of our government – our government has better things to do.
The United States Government has eleven nuclear carrier battle groups, yet the People’s Republic of China continues its steal of the South and East China Seas. Why don’t we just push them back? The answer is that we fear the consequences of an open war. Apple does not even have a destroyer (Samsung at least builds them), but these folks expect the company to declare a war on China that they cannot possibly win.
No skin off their noses if they drive Apple into bankruptcy. Like all the geniuses here, they do not even hint how Apple is supposed to “separate its operations from the Chinese government” without shutting down its operations everywhere in the world while reorganizing from a quick permanent withdrawal from China.
Don’t just keep saying, “get out of China.” Provide at least the outline of a plan that would allow that without leaving Apple for several years with nothing to sell.
I just, I mean, are you laughing when you type these things?
that pic needs another leash or two with Biden and Le Braun James trotting along
Yes, yes, yes, it takes courageous Republicans to call it like it is!!!
Slam Dunk facts from the letter detailing Apple’s epic FAILURE from the work of Tim Cook:
“Apple users in China have zero protections against the Chinese government’s use of their data stored by the company, and instead of working to counter this problematic reality, Apple continues to concede to the Chinese government’s demands.”
Cook bows to his Chinese masters any minute of any day.
“In fact, as your company has compromised its users and supply chains in China, Apple has entwined itself with the very rights abuses it claims to oppose.”
As I have posted multiple times, Apple is the richest company in history and Tim Cook is the most egregious rights HYPOCRITE in history.
“Once again, we urge you to consider Apple’s position as a pawn in China’s malfeasance and take the necessary actions to separate your company from the Chinese government’s abuses of its people, international peace and stability, and democratic principles of freedom and equality.”
AMEN!…
China bashing is so lame. Their politicians are no more likeable or loathsome than any other.