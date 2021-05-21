Wired reviews Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac: ‘Just pure, colorful bliss’

Apple’s all-new iMac features a much more compact and remarkably thin design, the breakthrough M1 chip for powerful performance, and a gorgeous 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. iMac comes in a spectrum of vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver — to match a user’s personal style and elevate any space. Customers can choose from three models of Magic Keyboard, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad — all color-matched. Wired‘s Julian Chokkattu writes of the new iMac: “It’s just pure, colorful bliss.”

iMac models in green, pink, blue, and silver will be available for purchase at Apple Store locations, and all seven colors of iMac will be available at apple.com and on display at most Apple Store locations.

Julian Chokkattu for Wired:

Unboxing the new 24-inch iMac isn’t any different from the experience I went through last year when I tested Apple’s 27-inch version of its all-in-one desktop computer. Yet the two machines feel poles apart… Maybe it’s the sheer lightweight and slim nature of the machine, or its many color-matching accessories. It just looks so pretty, I want to carve a space for it in my home. The 2021 version of the PC marks the first major redesign Apple has made to the iMac in years. It’s just as simple to operate as before. Out of the box, accessories like the keyboard and mouse are already paired to the machine. All you need to do is find a space for the svelte body and plug in the magnetic power cord. It’s one of the easiest setup experiences around, and (forgive me for this oft-used phrase) it just works.

I thought the white trim around the screen and the large “chin” below the display, which is where the computing components are housed, would bother me, but I don’t mind them at all. They lend to this iMac’s playful theme of looking and feeling nostalgic—like the Bondi Blue iMac of old— without looking dated. The M1 chip inside is the same as the one in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Air, and the Mac mini… It’s more power than most people need—and that includes folks editing photos in Photoshop and Lightroom or editing 4K videos in Adobe Premiere and other video-editing software. Games like Arkham City and Transistor ran without hiccups, and even if a great number of apps are now optimized for the M1, I haven’t had any trouble with software written for Intel-based machines. The thing you’ll be staring at the most, the 4,480- by 2,520-pixel LCD screen, looks great. It can get blindingly bright, colors look very natural, and it’s wonderfully sharp. The best part of using an iMac comes when you pair it with other Apple hardware. It always feels like magic when I can copy text on my iPhone and paste it on the iMac thanks to the universal clipboard. Or when I load up a Safari webpage on the iMac and immediately open it on the iPad with just a tap, then continue reading on the couch. This kind of seamlessness is nearly unmatched on any other ecosystem.

MacDailyNews Take: Not “nearly.” The kind of seamlessness is unmatched on any other ecosystem.