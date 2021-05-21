4 reasons you may want to buy Apple’s stock ahead of WWDC in June

Apple’s stock could soon see a wave of positive catalysts, according to one trader. Four things in particular make AAPL a particularly attractive buy ahead of its June 7 worldwide developers conference (WWDC), TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Thursday.

Lizzy Gurdus for CNBC:

1. Fundamentals: Apple is expected to unveil new operating systems for devices including the Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV at its annual developers conference, which Gordon sees as a possible boon for the stock.

2. Market dynamics: Though rising Treasury yields have put pressure on the technology trade in recent weeks, that correlation may be weakening, Gordon said.

3. Sector rotation: He says a chart showing the sector SPDR ETFs for financials, materials, discretionary and tech rotating in and out of favor is showing an improving outlook for tech.

4. Technicals: Apple’s stock has also been forming a pattern that plays into Elliott wave theory, a type of predictive technical analysis based on recurring price movements, Gordon said. “It looks like we could begin to push higher from this consolidation pattern,” Gordon said… “I think the upside, using multiple projections that we use, gets you up just south of $200 in Apple. I think that could happen over the next six to nine months in Apple.”