CNN: Apple’s rivals may never be able to catch up to its powerful new chips

Samantha Murphy Kelly for CNN Business:

Some PC makers may now be weighing the pros and cons of trying to keep up with the M1. Most rivals, including Samsung, rely on third-party processors from companies such as Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm — options that are manufactured to fit many different computer models. Apple’s tailor-made M1 promises performance far better than competitors.

Apple is in a rare situation. Its design architects know which products are coming down the pipeline and which features, thermal cooling systems and other components its chips will need to support. It’s also not building and selling chips to different companies for countless products, so it doesn’t have the design considerations or trade-offs of building something more generic…

There are rumors Samsung is working on a Windows notebook with Exynos, an ARM-based chip manufactured by Samsung. But unlike Apple, [Jitesh Ubrani, a research manager at market research firm IDC] argues that Samsung “wouldn’t have the chops” to make chips comparable to the M1 without input from Microsoft. Microsoft, meanwhile, is in a particularly tough spot as it has to ensure Windows remains compatible with multiple chip manufacturers and gives users support for legacy apps, he said…

Samsung wouldn’t be alone in shying away from the investment. According to Ben Bajarin, principal analyst at Creative Strategies, “Most companies will not make their own silicon as it is extremely expensive.”

But the cost clearly isn’t stopping Apple.