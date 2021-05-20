The Independent: Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is ‘a vision of the future’

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is the most powerful and advanced iPad Pro ever, pushing the limits of what’s possible on iPad. The Independent’s David Phelan calls it “a vision of the future.” The addition of the Apple-designed M1 chip delivers a massive leap in performance, making iPad Pro the fastest device of its kind. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows.

Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, and to provide users with pro-level throughput for high-speed accessories, iPad Pro now includes support for Thunderbolt. Additionally, an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed for even more engaging video calls.

David Phelan for The Independent:

I’ve been testing the model with a 12.9 inch display for more than a week… Apple’s iPad displays have always been top-notch, but this is in a different class. Even on the loading screen, you can see the difference. Previously the white Apple logo would cover the centre of the screen but if you looked carefully, you could see little glimmers of backlight around the edges. On the new 12.9 inch model, there is no visible backlight at all, just none, thanks to more than 10,000 backlights which can be turned on and off in 2,500 local dimming zones as needed. The result is a screen image with much greater contrast, deeper black hues and bright, vivid colours. This new display looks sensational and it’s worth the price increase for this alone. The other big upgrade this time is the processor… To put a processor capable of running a desktop computer into a tablet is unprecedented. It indicates that Apple is aiming to make a pro tablet that can work every bit as fast as a high-end computer. An iPad is different from a Mac or a PC, but this one is as powerful. Although every Apple tablet is a fast performer, this is something else.

MacDailyNews Take: We wrote earlier today about future-proofing your hardware, Phelan agrees, writing, “You might think you don’t need the power of the Pro, and you may be right, in which case the iPad Air is a great alternative which is more affordably priced. But, let’s remember that iPads are very durable, so you’ll likely have your next tablet for a long time. Well, there’s no harm in choosing a device with plenty of headroom: as app developers get their acts together, that power will be exploited for games, fast video and photography apps and more.”