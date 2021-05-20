Apple’s new ‘Tracked’ ad promotes iPhone privacy [with video]

Apple today released a new advertisement that promote the superior privacy features that iPhone users enjoy.

App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites.

Privacy is a fundamental human right. At Apple, it’s also one of the company’s core values. Your devices are important to so many parts of your life. What you share from those experiences, and who you share it with, should be up to you. Apple designs products to protect your privacy and give you control over your information. It’s not always easy. But that’s the kind of innovation in which Apple believes.

MacDailyNews Note: More info about iPhone privacy via http://apple.co/privacy

The song in the ad is

“Mind Your Own Business” by Delta 5.