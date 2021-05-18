Apple’s legal battles set to heat up in the European Union

The European Union’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager issued a reminder that the tech giant’s legal battles across the Atlantic are heating up.

Aoife White and Natalia Drozdiak for Bloomberg News:

Vestager warned that a probe into the company’s Apple Pay product is moving ahead on top of an investigation — escalated last month — into how the iPhone maker requires software developers to use its in-app purchasing system.

The Apple Pay case is “quite advanced” and “is something that we’re pushing forward,” Vestager said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Apple Pay is the only mobile payment solution that can use the iPhone’s near-field communications “tap and go” functionality to make contactless payments.

While the EU is weighing potential rules over how phones should grant access to rival payment providers, she sees a need for more urgent action from antitrust enforcers.

“Legislation also takes a long time and a lot can happen in the market in the meantime if we don’t investigate,” she said.