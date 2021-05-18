Apple increases number of self-driving test vehicles

2 Comments

In Apple’s first increase to their autonomous car fleet since August 2019, the company has increased its number of self-driving vehicles while decreasing the number of drivers licensed to drive those cars by almost half.

New photos of Apple’s autonomous vehicle (via The Last Driver License Holder)
September 2019 photo of Apple’s LiDAR-equipped autonomous vehicle (via The Last Driver License Holder)

Serhat Kurt for MacReports:

[In] August 2019… Apple was operating 66 vehicles. The number of Apple’s self-driving cars then remained the same (66 vehicles) since. According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, as of today, Apple has 68 cars.

Apple’s self-driving cars reached a peak of 72 cars in November 2018.

In October of 2020, Apple had 154 drivers… Now, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Apple has 76 drivers for its autonomous fleet.

Cars/Drivers:
• Waymo: 365/871
• Cruise: 201/801
• Zoox: 49/158
• Nvidia: 15/196
• Apple: 68/76
• Tesla: 22/86

MacDailyNews Take: The better your vehicles drive autonomously, the fewer babysitters you need to mind them.

2 Comments

  2. Unless they have their own roads , autonomous vehicles will never ever be on open roads ever. There are too many situations that they’ll never be able to handle without human intervention

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,