Apple increases number of self-driving test vehicles

In Apple’s first increase to their autonomous car fleet since August 2019, the company has increased its number of self-driving vehicles while decreasing the number of drivers licensed to drive those cars by almost half.

Serhat Kurt for MacReports:

[In] August 2019… Apple was operating 66 vehicles. The number of Apple’s self-driving cars then remained the same (66 vehicles) since. According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, as of today, Apple has 68 cars. Apple’s self-driving cars reached a peak of 72 cars in November 2018. In October of 2020, Apple had 154 drivers… Now, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Apple has 76 drivers for its autonomous fleet. Cars/Drivers:

• Waymo: 365/871

• Cruise: 201/801

• Zoox: 49/158

• Nvidia: 15/196

• Apple: 68/76

• Tesla: 22/86

MacDailyNews Take: The better your vehicles drive autonomously, the fewer babysitters you need to mind them.