Apple increases number of self-driving test vehicles

In Apple’s first increase to their autonomous car fleet since August 2019, the company has increased its number of self-driving vehicles while decreasing the number of drivers licensed to drive those cars by almost half.
[In] August 2019… Apple was operating 66 vehicles. The number of Apple’s self-driving cars then remained the same (66 vehicles) since. According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, as of today, Apple has 68 cars.
Apple’s self-driving cars reached a peak of 72 cars in November 2018.
In October of 2020, Apple had 154 drivers… Now, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Apple has 76 drivers for its autonomous fleet.
Cars/Drivers:
• Waymo: 365/871
• Cruise: 201/801
• Zoox: 49/158
• Nvidia: 15/196
• Apple: 68/76
• Tesla: 22/86
MacDailyNews Take: The better your vehicles drive autonomously, the fewer babysitters you need to mind them.
2 Comments
Wait, I thought all Teslas were self driving. No?!
Unless they have their own roads , autonomous vehicles will never ever be on open roads ever. There are too many situations that they’ll never be able to handle without human intervention