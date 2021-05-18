Apple TV+ orders new kids series ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ starring Jack McBrayer

Apple TV+ will expand its award-winning offering of premium Apple Originals for kids and families with “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” a new, breakthrough live action series from creators Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”), author of Radical Kindness that aims to ignite kindness through exploring empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination.

Anchored around Emmy Award winner Jack McBrayer’s infectious positivity and playful humor, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” invites preschoolers into a world where a little act of kindness can change the world. Alongside special guest stars, Jack inspires kids to solve problems with kindness and heart. The series showcases stories where acts of kindness are shown through “The Three C’s” – caring, connecting and cascading – from one person to another. The series also features original songs from the Grammy Award-winning band, OK Go.

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by McBrayer and Santomero. The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group (“Blue’s Clues & You!,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Karma’s World”) and animated by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films (“Doc McStuffins,” “Vampirina,” “Ada Twist, Scientist”). Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award winner Guy Toubes will serve as showrunner. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in early childhood education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series.

Home to original series and films from some of today’s most trusted franchises in kids and family programming, Apple TV+ is the destination to stream the Academy Award nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; new series from Peanuts and WildBrain including “The Snoopy Show”; “Doug Unplugs” from DreamWorks Animation; “Stillwater” from Gaumont and Scholastic; as well as upcoming series “Fraggle Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Jane,” a new mission-driven series from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute; and, a newly-imagined original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 107 wins and 370 awards nominations in just over a year.

